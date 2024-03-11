Gauteng police recover more than 50 unlicenced guns over weekend

Police said the firearms were recovered across the province during integrated crime combatting operations that include Operation Shanela.

One of the guns recoved by police during their operation over the weekend. Photo: Saps

Gauteng police have recovered more than 50 unlicensed firearms and more than 180 live rounds of ammunition this past weekend.

Police said the firearms were recovered across the province during integrated crime combatting operations that include Operation Shanela and stop-and-searches, while others were recovered through the tip-offs from members of the community.

Eldorado Park

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said officers from the Crime Intelligence Unit also received information about alleged gangsters who were about to be involved in a shooting around Eldorado Park.

“The suspects’ vehicle was spotted and stopped in Eldorado Park. Upon searching the vehicle and the suspects, police found two pistols, magazines, and more than 45 live rounds of ammunition. The vehicle driven by the suspects was reported to be stolen in Kagiso.

“Three suspects were also arrested in Orange Farm, Sedibeng District, on Sunday, after they were found with two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. All three suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Masondo said.

Foreign nationals

Masondo added that three undocumented foreign nationals operating a tuckshop in Atteridgeville were also arrested after they were found with an unlicensed firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition on Saturday.

“In Soshanguve, police recovered two unlicensed firearms from the house of the suspect who is involved in the registration of stolen and hijacked vehicles. Police received a tip-off about a man who was in possession of unlicensed firearms and involved in illegal registration of vehicles.

“Police pounced on the house and found two unlicensed firearms, magazines, a large number of illegal vehicle registration documents, and fraudulent matric certificates. The search for the suspect is underway,” Masondo said.

Investigations

Several other firearms and ammunition were recovered in all the districts across the province.

Masondo said all the recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic analysis to determine whether they are linked to other crimes.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said the recovery of the weapons will contribute to the reduction of crime in the province.