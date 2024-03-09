Gauteng Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident in Pretoria

Police believe they may have broken the back of a syndicate behind the spate of car remote jamming incidents

Some of the eight suspects police arrested following the robbery of a diplomat in Pretoria on Friday afternoon. Photo: Saps

Gauteng police arrested eight suspects after a female diplomat was robbed of her handbag and other belongings in Pretoria on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng authorities believe they may have broken the back of a syndicate behind the spate of car remote jamming incidents where victims’ vehicles are jammed and their personal belongings stolen.

Arrest

“According to a preliminary report, officers responded swiftly after suspects travelling in a white Toyota Corolla and white Ford Ranger blocked the diplomats vehicle at corner Burnet and Festival in Pretoria at about 14:00 on Friday.

“Police gave chase and traced four suspects along the N1 while the other four suspects were followed to Ultra City Shell garage in Midrand,” Mathe said.

Mathe added that all eight suspects were arrested and were found to be in possession of one firearm, three cellphone and another three vehicle jammers.

“The suspects are being processed and investigations are underway to determine if they are linked to other armed robberies and car remote jamming incidents.”

Hijacking suspect hit by car

Meanwhile, a hijacking suspect was taken to a medical facility under police guard after he was knocked down by a car while running away from the police on the M1 highway on Friday.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said police officers from Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) were driving on the M1 North when they noticed the driver of an Audi talking on his cellphone and driving recklessly.

“The officers pulled the driver over. While searching the car, the officers found an R5 rifle. The suspect ran away towards the freeway, where he was allegedly knocked down by another car.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the car driven by the suspect was reportedly hijacked in the Free State province recently.

“The suspect is under police guard and he will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and a hijacked motor vehicle,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that police are still investigating the incident.

