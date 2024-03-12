Alleged cop killer shot dead in gun battle with police in KZN

Police are also working on information that the deceased suspect is linked to a string of murders, robberies and carjackings.

A suspect wanted for the killing of an off-duty police officer was killed in a shoot-out with police. Photo: iStock

A suspect wanted for the killing of an off-duty police officer was killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

In the early hours of Sunday, the officer from Durban Central police station and his colleague from KwaDabeka in KZN, who were off duty, were visiting a private residence in Clermont when they were attacked in their vehicle.

“The deceased constable, 34, who was the driver was killed before he was robbed of his firearm whilst his colleague, 35, who was also robbed of his firearm, was left unharmed. The two suspects fled the scene with both policemen’s firearms as well as a wallet and cellphone,” police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said.

Gun battle

Naicker said during the investigation, police received information that one of the killers was at an informal settlement in Clermont.

“As police officers approached the suspect’s residence, they were met with gunfire. The suspect, who is in his thirties, sustained fatal injuries following the shootout. Two firearms were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

“Investigations are ongoing to trace his accomplice. Detectives are also working on information that the deceased suspect is linked to a string of murders, robberies and carjackings,” Naicker said.

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, commended the multidisciplinary team that tracked down a police killer to Clermont.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident in Pretoria

Diplomat robbed

Last week, Gauteng police arrested eight suspects after a female diplomat was robbed of her handbag and other belongings in Pretoria on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng authorities believe they may have broken the back of a syndicate behind the spate of car remote jamming incidents where victims’ vehicles are jammed and their personal belongings stolen.

Mathe added that all eight suspects were arrested and were found to be in possession of one firearm, three cellphones and three vehicle jammers.

ALSO READ: Gauteng police recover more than 50 unlicenced guns over weekend