Hawks arrest five in R12m construction fraud; four companies implicated

A collaborative effort between the Hawks in the Eastern and Western Cape has made a breakthrough, resulting in the arrest of five suspects and the implication of four companies in fraud, theft and money laundering, amounting to about R12 million.

It is understood that the arrests were made on Monday.

‘Good results’

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the collaborative efforts yielded “good results”.

“It is reported that between the period of 2015 and 2018, Pro Khaya, a construction company based in Gqeberha, wanted to expand their business to Cape Town, where they employed one of the accused, a qualified quantity surveyor, as a branch manager.”

Investigations

Fumba said the accused allegedly abused his position by establishing his own private company that offered the same services as the parent company.

“Through meticulous investigation conducted by the Hawks, the accused strategically identified subcontractors who colluded with him to facilitate fictitious invoices for payments to be paid by the parent company.

“It was further alleged that the sub- contractors in turn would make payments back to his private company. The estimated loss amounted to R12 million,” Fumba said.

More arrests are imminent

Fumba added that more arrests are imminent.

The suspects, aged 37 to 59, are expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 27 January 2026.

Woman arrested

Last week, a 40-year-old woman was arrested after she deliberately and unlawfully claimed funds intended for her deceased brother’s children.

Nomvo Yako was handcuffed by the Mthatha Serious Corruption Crime Investigation of the Hawks this week.

Yako was arrested following an intensive Hawks investigation into alleged fraudulent activities linked to the administration of a deceased estate.

Deceased children

According to the Hawks, Yako allegedly unlawfully applied for a Letter of Authority at the Master of the High Court in Mthatha, during which she deliberately misrepresented material facts.

Fumba said Yako allegedly concealed the existence of the deceased’s children and falsely certified that the deceased had no dependents, despite knowing otherwise.

