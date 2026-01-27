WATCH LIVE: Major-General Lesetja  Senona testifies at Madlanga commission

The Madlanga commission entered day 47 on Tuesday morning, with KZN Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona testifying.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona returned to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday to respond to allegations that he assisted Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in securing a lucrative R360 million South African Police Service contract.

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu implicated Senona during his testimony.

Senona briefly appeared at the Madlanga commission last month and an agreement was reached for his testimony to continue in January.

A dozen witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as phase two of the commission gets underway.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

