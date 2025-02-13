Hawks arrest more traffic licensing officials in Limpopo for corruption

This brings the number of driving licence examiners, administration clerks and driving school instructors arrested at various testing centres in Limpopo since the weekend to 24.

These are four of the five officials who were arrested in the Bela Bela driving licence testing centre on Wednesday. Picture: RTMC

The Hawks and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) arrested five more traffic officials for fraud and corruption at the Bela-Bela Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) on Wednesday.

This brings the number of driving licence examiners, administration clerks, and driving school instructors arrested at various testing centres in Limpopo since the weekend to 24.

‘Takedown’

RTMC CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi said “the takedown” operation continues to yield positive results.

“Eleven suspects were arrested in connection with fraud and corruption at Lephalale DLTC on Friday and over the weekend, while an additional eight were nabbed at Thabazimbi DLTC on Monday.

“This follows an intensive investigation launched in 2021 to identify officials and test stations who were issuing learners and driver’s licences without following proper procedures in return for gratification,” Msibi said.

Msibi said gadgets believed to be helpful in the investigation were seized and will be subjected to forensic investigations.

Investigation

He said the five suspects are scheduled to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“The team is still busy with the operation to address fraud and corruption-related offences within Limpopo Province. Investigations have identified more than 1300 applicants that have been implicated in this criminal activity. They will also have to answer to law enforcement authorities for the part they played.”

Fighting fraud and corruption

Msibi said the arrests would “loosen up the grip of corruption that was suffocating” the licensing management in the Waterberg district of Limpopo.

“South Africans are tired of counting bodies on the roads as a result of crashes caused by incompetent drivers. Corruption is not a victimless crime. It robs the state of valuable resources and places a heavy burden on families who bury loved ones every weekend.”

Brigadier Desmond Alexander, acting provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, applauded the working relationship between the Hawks, NPA and the RTMC for the “wonderful work done.”

