Nine-year-old Emaan Fatima rescued: Here’s what we know so far [VIDEO]

Fatima was abducted six days ago near her school in Buffalo Flats.

A nine-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped a week ago in East London has been reunited with her family.

During the rescue operation on Wednesday, a multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks kidnapping task team East London public order police and hostage negotiators also arrested three suspects aged between 20 and 67.

The trio appeared before East London Magistrate’s court on Wednesday where they were remanded in custody for a formal bail application.

Kidnapping

They are facing allegations of kidnapping.

Emaan Fatima was abducted six days ago near her school, Dreamland Primary, in Buffalo Flats.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said a silver-grey Toyota Corolla with no number plates approached the little girl before kidnapping her.

“Two unknown men allegedly grabbed her, forcibly taking her away while leaving her brother behind and in full view of other schoolchildren.”

More arrests imminent

Fumba said the task team made a breakthrough and arrested the suspects.

“The suspects appeared before East London Magistrate’s Court on 12 February 2025, and the matter was remanded to 19 February 2025 for formal bail application. The three are remanded in custody, and more arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.”

Jubilation

Meanwhile, there was jubilation outside the school following the rescue.

Acting school principal Nobathandwa Dingaan said they are ecstatic that Fatima has been found unharmed.

“We are so happy. If you had been here the previous days, the energy would have been different. The learners were crying every day for Emaan, asking us when Emaan was coming back, and we didn’t have answers for them.”

Support

Dingaan said the learners have received psychosocial counselling from the Eastern Cape Education Department and other stakeholders.

Major General Obed Ngwenya, the provincial head of the Hawks, applauded the joint team for apprehending the suspects and rescuing Fatima.

Businessman rescued

Meanwhile, the Saps Provincial Organised Crime, Anti-Gang Unit confirmed that 74-year-old businessman Ebrahim Moosa was found on Monday night in Kwazakele following his kidnapping earlier that morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Moosa is receiving medical attention.

It is alleged Moosa stopped at his workplace on Cuyler Street in Kruisrivier, where it is further alleged that another vehicle followed him onto the premises and blocked him.

Van Rensburg said the suspects got out of the vehicle and forced the victim into a double cab LDV.

“The suspects drove off in an unknown direction.”

Relieved

Moosa’s family said they are relieved to have him back home.

“We take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your overwhelming concern, prayers, and support during the recent traumatic event involving Uncle Ebrahim Jeeva.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims who are still apprehended. We humbly request that you continue to make duas (prayers) for their safe return to their loved ones.

“Your kindness, empathy, and solidarity during this challenging time have strengthened our resolve and reminded us of the power of community and faith,” the family said.

