I renewed my driving licence, it was a breeze and stress-free

I was pleasantly surprised to be greeted by smiling faces.

Renewing your driver’s licence can be an excruciating experience if the Driving Licence Testing Centre is not quick and efficient and the staff is not friendly.

I am sure that people have had different experiences to renew their driver’s licences, which is essential to ensure you have the right to drive on the country’s roads.

While some may have had horrendous service delivery and complained about it on social media, I had an experience that was just excellent and outstanding.

I don’t use these words in a hurry, but if people go out of their way to make service delivery a breeze, they should be acknowledged.

My driver’s licence only expires in March, but I decided to get it renewed as soon as possible.

I used the National Administration Traffic Information System [Natis] online platform to book a slot to renew my driver’s licence at the Xavier Junction DLTC. I was thoroughly impressed with the experience.

Using the Natis online platform, I booked a renewal slot for 11:50 am on Tuesday, 4 February.

I was pleasantly surprised to arrive at smiling faces, from the security guard to the official at the entrance.

There were queues, and nearly every processing station was occupied, but the service was quick and efficient.

I completed my renewal application and headed to the biometrics section for fingerprints and a signature. I had already completed an eye test at an optometrist and was issued a certificate, so there was no need to get my eyes tested at the DLTC.

When I walked into the DLTC, the staff was courteous, helpful, and always willing to assist. At no stage did I mention that I was a journalist, if there is an inkling of doubt that I may have gotten special treatment.

My renewal application, including fingerprint biometrics and paying for the renewal, took about 25 minutes to complete. I did not need a temporary driver’s licence, as the renewal process takes about six weeks, and I would receive my new card before the old one expired.

My overall experience was pleasant but, most importantly, stress-free.

Huge appreciation to staff at the Xavier Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) including manager Sheryl Moroke for making my experience in renewing my driving licence a breeze and stress free. It was great service 😀 #DrivingLicence @Dotransport @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/ZwC1rXwthX — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) February 5, 2025

After the renewal process, I asked to speak to the manager of the DLTC, Sheryl Moroke.

I introduced myself as a journalist and conveyed my appreciation for the great service offered not only to me but also to everyone at the DLTC.

While Moroke could not share a comment, as only the Department of Transport (DoT) could comment, she appreciated the gesture from me and others.

Service delivery at government offices needs improving; we all know that and have heard of the horror stories at Home Affairs offices, among other entities.

However, officials are trying, and like anybody, when long winding queues confront you, it can be overwhelming.

My advice is to be patient, courteous, and kind because respect begets respect. Like everyone else in our beautiful country who is employed, government officials are just doing their jobs. While others may need to improve their work ethic, some have demonstrated exceptional customer service skills.

