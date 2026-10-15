Hawks follow the money, arrest another suspect in R114m school corruption scandal

The Hawks have made it clear that the investigation is far from over.

The Hawks’ widening investigation into an alleged R114 million corruption scheme that siphoned funds meant for emergency school repairs has claimed another suspect.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly receiving more than R1 million through what investigators believe was a sophisticated money-laundering network linked to the Mpumalanga Department of Education.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday after an operation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation units in Middelburg and Nelspruit, and she is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on a money-laundering charge.

Arrest

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi, the arrest is part of an extensive corruption investigation that has already brought 40 suspects to court on allegations of fraud, theft, corruption, money laundering, and violations of the Public Finance Management Act.

“The investigation relates to approximately R114 million earmarked for emergency repairs and maintenance at schools in Mpumalanga. The funds were allegedly diverted through a network involving service providers, government officials and other individuals,” said Nkosi.

The Hawks allegedly identified the latest suspect during ongoing financial investigations focused on tracing the movement of public funds intended to improve school infrastructure across the province.

Evidence

Nkosi said a warrant for her arrest was issued by the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court after investigators allegedly uncovered evidence that she had received more than R1 million through transactions involving four service-provider companies and her husband, who is already among the accused in the broader case.

“The suspect was arrested after investigations revealed that she allegedly benefited from proceeds linked to the offences under investigation. She is facing a charge of money laundering,” Nkosi said.

The corruption scandal first erupted in February this year, when a coordinated Hawks operation arrested 40 suspects, including 21 directors of service-provider companies, 10 government officials, and several individuals allegedly linked to the flow of money connected to the scheme.

Public funds

Investigators believe the case exposes a coordinated effort to divert public funds specifically allocated to maintain and repair schools, potentially depriving learners of resources meant to improve educational infrastructure.

The Hawks have made it clear that the investigation is far from over.

“Investigations are continuing, and the possibility of additional arrests cannot be ruled out,” Nkosi warned.

Determination

The DPCI’s Provincial Head in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, said investigators remain determined to track every individual who may have benefited from the alleged theft of public funds.

“We are committed to following the money, identifying all individuals who may have benefited from alleged criminal activities and ensuring that those implicated are brought before the courts to answer to these allegations,” Gerber said.

The remaining accused are expected back in court on 1 December 2026. Investigators previously released one accused person after establishing that their credentials had allegedly been used without their knowledge.

With another arrest now secured, the Hawks’ focus remains firmly on tracing the flow of millions of rand earmarked for schools and holding all those who unlawfully benefited accountable.