Hawks officer and three suspects killed in bloody Mamelodi shootout

By Faizel Patel

A member of the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms) has been killed in a shootout with a group of suspects in Mamelodi during a sting operation.

Three suspects were also killed during the shootout which took place on Thursday, 8 June.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the tactical officers were reportedly monitoring a house in Mamelodi where it was purported that high-calibre rifles were being kept.

Hawks sting operation ends in shootout

“The members executed an operation upon receipt of information regarding the mentioned illegal firearms kept in a shack at an informal settlement in Lusaka, Mamelodi. The information was operationalised and the Toms team tactically approached the given shack.

“As they approached the address, the suspects took shots at the members and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot and one Toms member was fatally wounded. Several firearms were seized,” Mbambo.

Illegal firearms: Threat to communities and police officers

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has expressed his heartfelt sadness in the loss of such a dedicated member of the Hawks.

“The proliferation of illegal firearms in our communities is resulting not only in the murder of innocent people, but also rob us of the lives of police officers who have sworn to defend this country and its inhabitants,” Lebeya said.

Manhunt for CIT robbery suspects

Meanwhile, the Hawks in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly committed a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery at Venda Plaza, in Thohoyandou. on Wednesday, 7 June.

It is understood that Fidelity security guards were about to load money into the Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) when they were suddenly ambushed by unknown armed men wearing balaclavas.

Shootout

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said it is further alleged that a group of about 10 suspects armed with rifles and pistols, fired several shots that left two security guards injured before they made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

“During the robbery, two firearms belonging to the security guards were also taken. The suspects were allegedly using a white single cab Ford Ranger without registration plates as their getaway vehicle.”

Call for public to assist with information: Here’s what to do

Maluleke has urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in arresting the suspects is requested to contact the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Thohoyandou by calling Captain Phillip Makhani on 082 565 7842, Captain Bennie Siebe on 071 351 7277, the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App.

