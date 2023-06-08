Four-month-old baby reunited with family after kidnapping

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

A four-month-old baby boy that was kidnapped in Dobsonville, Soweto, outside his home on Tuesday afternoon has been reunited with his family.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the South African Police Service (Saps) Anti-Kidnapping Task Team managed to locate the infant within 24 hours.

Mining area

Mathe revealed in a statement that the baby was traced to a mining area near Roodepoort just after 11pm.

The infant was then rescued and taken to a nearby health facility for medical examination.

“As soon as the boy was cleared, he was safely reunited with his parents.

“The matter was reported to the Saps, who immediately mobilised a search party comprised of all relevant specialised units to find the infant safe and unharmed, as well as apprehend those behind the kidnapping.”

Manhunt

Meanwhile, a manhunt has since been launched for the group of kidnappers who when police approached the area, fled into the bushes, evading arrest.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact their nearest police station or call the crime stop hotline number on 08600 10111.

Durban two-month-old missing

In an unrelated incident, a Durban two-month-old baby was kidnapped from his home in Welbedacht West on Saturday, March 11.

It was reported that armed suspects entered the home and robbed the family, then grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene.

At the time, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda urged the public to come forward with any information they had.

