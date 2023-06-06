Men accused of murdering MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika to seek bail

By Faizel Patel

The case against two men charged with the kidnapping and murder of 61-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika has been postponed for a formal bail application.

Sihle Mkhize, 25, and Siyabonga Maye, 35, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The duo were arrested by police last week.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said duo will be back in the dock next week.

“Mkhize and Maye, are charged with kidnapping, murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The matter was remanded to 13 June 2023, for bail information.”

Murder

Dwarika’s body was discovered in bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda, Durban, on Saturday.

He was kidnapped on 28 May while he was conducting maintenance at a residence which he rented out in Sea Cow Lake.

CCTV footage showed the lecturer being forced into the rear of his black Honda CR-V by.

Great loss

Meanwhile, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande said he was deeply saddened by the killing of Dwarika.

Nzimande said Dwarika’s death was an enormous loss.

“Dwarika dedicated his time to lecturing for more than 26 years. He could have gone into the private sector and earned three times more than what he was getting.”

Killing condemned

The minster also condemned the murder of the professor.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful act against Dwarika and any other person. I am equally concerned about the number of our university and TVET College employees who die at the hands of criminals.

“As a sector and society, we will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are arrested. We cannot continue another day harbouring such disgraceful people, who take the lives of others with impunity,” Nzimande said.

Prosecution

Nzimande said he trusts that the criminal justice system will ensure the prosecution of all those responsible swiftly for this dastardly act.

“The law enforcement agencies are also looking for other two suspects who are believed to be involved in this outrageous act,” he said.

