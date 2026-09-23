Hawks re-arrest suspect linked to armed robberies and police station attack

The suspect went on the run after being granted bail

A long-running manhunt for a suspect who was linked to a string of violent crimes dating back to 2020 has come to an end.

This after his re-arrest by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, in Mpumalanga.

The 42-year-old suspect was arrested at Kanyamazane on Tuesday, 22 September 2026 at approximately 11pm.

The arrest follows a coordinated operation that involved the Hawks’ Secunda Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, the provincial tracking team and the tactical response team in Nelspruit.

Crimes

The suspect is linked to a string of serious offences, which include the attack and robbery of Badplaas Police Station in September 2020, a business robbery at Elukwatini Cash & Carry, the attempted murder of a police official and the possession of unlawful firearms in Nelspruit and Calcutta.

The case dates back to 17 September 2020, when the Badplaas Police Station was attacked and four firearms, including an R5 rifle, were stolen.

No arrests were made in connection with the police station attack.

In a statement, the South African Police Service (Saps) said shortly after the police attack, the Elukwatini Cash & Carry was a target during an armed robbery. Police officials responding to the robbery were then confronted by the suspects.

During the confrontation, one of the police officers was shot and injured. Cash and other items were stolen during the incident.

Investigations

Investigators later received information that identified the suspects that were allegedly linked to the crimes.

The police further said that five suspects were linked to the Badplaas and Elukwatini cases after an identification parade.

The matter was struck off the court roll in 2023 pending the finalisation of forensic evidence.

While the accused were out of police custody, they were alleged to be involved in another serious incident in Elukwatini.

In this incident a police official was reported to have been kidnapped while his Toyota Gd-6 was stolen.

In 2025, the accused returned to court after the discovery of new facts.

The suspect was granted bail but allegedly failed to attend court, resulting in him being a wanted person.

The Hawks continued their hunt for the suspect until his arrest in Kanyamazane on Tuesday night.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Carolina Regional Court on 23 September 2026.