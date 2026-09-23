BREAKING: Scores killed in mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, Durban

Gunmen rushed into a house and opened fire on the victims,

At least fourteen people have been shot in a mass shooting in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred in KwaMakhutha, Durban, on Tuesday night, 22 September 2026.

Shooting

According to reports, at least eleven of the people are dead.

All the victims – including a pregnant woman – were together at a house in the Ziko area before 11pm, when gunmen rushed in and opened fire on them.

KwaMakhutha Saps and the eThekwini District Tracing Team are at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

The Citizen has reached out to the South African Police Service (Saps) about the mass shooting.

Condolences

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli is expected to visit KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Wednesday, following the tragic shooting.

Ntuli’s spokesperson, Lindelani Mbatha, said the premier will visit the scene to assess the situation and engage with law enforcement officials, community representatives, and affected families following this devastating incident.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. The incident has left the community in profound shock and grief,” Mbatha said.

*This is a developing story