Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

BREAKING: Scores killed in mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, Durban

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

23 September 2026

06:21 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Gunmen rushed into a house and opened fire on the victims,

BREAKING: Scores killed in mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, Durban

Picture: Facebook/South African Police Service

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

At least fourteen people have been shot in a mass shooting in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident occurred in KwaMakhutha, Durban, on Tuesday night, 22 September 2026.

Shooting

According to reports, at least eleven of the people are dead.

All the victims – including a pregnant woman – were together at a house in the Ziko area before 11pm, when gunmen rushed in and opened fire on them.

KwaMakhutha Saps and the eThekwini District Tracing Team are at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

The Citizen has reached out to the South African Police Service (Saps) about the mass shooting.

Condolences

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli is expected to visit KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Wednesday, following the tragic shooting.

Ntuli’s spokesperson, Lindelani Mbatha, said the premier will visit the scene to assess the situation and engage with law enforcement officials, community representatives, and affected families following this devastating incident.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. The incident has left the community in profound shock and grief,” Mbatha said.

*This is a developing story

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Durban KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) KZN SAPS Mass shootings Murder shooting South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Concerns in court as details emerge of Shadrack Sibiya’s possible escape attempt in rape, sexual grooming case
Politics ‘The weakest link’: Mbalula under pressure as candidate list crisis puts political ambitions under scrutiny
Motoring WARNING: More bad news about petrol prices in SA – Here’s how much you might pay in October
South Africa US visa ban: Names stay secret, Mbeki best person to break Pretoria-Washington impasse, Bozell says
News Madlanga commission: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni cries foul over ‘procedural unfairness’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News