DA questions R9.2 million spent on heritage monument maintenance

Multi-million rand heritage facilities built several years ago for youth skills development have gone unused.

Monuments and facilities dedicated to South Africa’s journey to freedom are being wasted, claims the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng.

The DA’s Gauteng shadow MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Kingsol Chabalala has stated that R9.2 million has been wasted on poorly utilised spaces in the province.

Gauteng MEC for Education and Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane confirmed via a written reply that the department had spent that amount on three misused heritage monuments.

R5.6 million on Women’s memorial maintenance

The three historical memorials are the Women’s Living Heritage Monument in Tshwane, the Boipatong Monument, and the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre.

The most costly on the list is the Women’s Living Heritage Monument which has seen at least R5.6 million spent on operating costs, despite not being open to the public.

The site was unveiled by former president Jacob Zuma on Women’s Day in 2016 to mark the 60th anniversary of the famous liberation march.

By 2018 there were claims of poor workmanship and by September 2023, an occupancy certificate had still not been issued.

According to Chabalala, the site was valued at R200 million, with R80 million having been spent across several financial years in failed attempts to get the doors open to the public.

He has urged Chiloane to intervene so that the site can fulfil its social and economic potential.

Chiloane’s office was contacted by The Citizen to elaborate on its plans, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

R2.9 million Boipatong and R700 000 on Kagiso centres

At least R35 million was spent on building the Boipatong Memorial, which was opened in 2015 to commemorate the 45 lives lost during the Boipatong Massacre of 1992.

The site was meant to serve as a youth and skills development centre, with an additional R12 million spent on operational costs between 2017 and 2022 for a site which had still not opened.

In Kagiso, on Johannesburg’s West Rand, a centre with aerobics, gymnastics, squash, basketball and music recording facilities was opened in 2016.

A 2022 site visit revealed blocked showers and toilets, equipment being wrongfully rented to the public and an underutilising of the facilities.

Since then, the centre has hosted several youth events and other activities promoted via social media.

Wasted funds

Chabalala bemoans the wasting of funds that have gone toward gardening, cleaning and electricity costs.

Directing his complaint to Chiloane, he said: “We expect him to audit the current status quo of these monuments, provide a detailed plan for these monuments, and deliver services to our people.

“It would be wise for the department to take advantage of this economic opportunity. [We are] denying our youth access to up-skilling opportunities and empowerment,” Chabalala concluded.