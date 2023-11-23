Here are some of the most dangerous roads to avoid in Gauteng this festive season

Gauteng traffic have warned of spikes on several roads in Gauteng.

As the festive season approaches, motorists in Gauteng are being warned of increased dangers on specific roads notorious for criminal activities, including spiking, hijackings, and theft.



Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) spokesperson Sello Maremane said criminal syndicates are employing spiking as a method to target unsuspecting motorists. Hijackers will often lay down spikes or pointed objects in the road to puncture tyres and force drivers to stop.

“The spiking trend has been ongoing for several years and incidents have been rapidly increasing of late with a string of armed robberies, car hijackings, kidnappings and violent attacks plaguing motorists on various routes”.

Some of the routes where this is most prevalent are:

N1 Polokwane – Carousel Plaza to Pumulani Plaza N4 Rustenburg – Brits Plaza to R80 Mabopane Freeway R80 Mabopane Freeway – Theo Martin’s to R566 Off-ramp N4 Emalahleni – Watermeyer to Solomon Mahlangu Off-ramp N12 Freeway – Eldorado Park Area

Maremane said they had noted the N1 Polokwane between Carousel and Pumulani Plaza was also a hotspot for attacks.

“The N4 Emalahleni between the Cullinan off-ramp and Watermeyer Street are just some of the routes where spiking incidents occur.”

Maremane said the GTP had instituted operations together with other law enforcement on road safety awareness campaigns to educate motorists to remain vigilant.

Fleet hijackings surge during ‘silly season’:

Tracker’s Vehicle Crime Index also revealed an annual spike in fleet crime during the months of October and November.

Gauteng takes the lead as South Africa’s vehicle crime hotspot during this period, accounting for an average of 57% of national fleet hijacking incidents.



Chief Operations Officer at Tracker, Duma Ngcobo, attributes the surge in fleet hijackings to increased business activities related to inventory stocking and a higher volume of deliveries, especially during events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The most common tactics employed by criminals include ‘blue-light robberies,’ where suspects pose as law enforcement officers, and the ‘something is wrong’ tactic, where drivers are lured into stopping to address a fictitious issue, providing an opportunity for criminal activity.



Hotspots for fleet hijackings in Gauteng:

N12 N1 N14 N3 R28 (Randfontein Road)

Days and times when criminals are most likely to hit

During the “silly season” of 2022, Gauteng was again the province hardest hit by hijackings, with peak incidents reported on Wednesdays and Fridays.



The hours between 11:00 and 13:00 saw an increase in incidents, peaking around noon.



As the festive frenzy approaches, motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant, verify the legitimacy of any stops by law enforcement, and consider alternative routes or adjusted travel times to reduce the risk of falling victim to criminal activities.