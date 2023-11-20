Heatwave: Joburg EMS on alert as residents warned to brace for scorching weather

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather said the heatwave conditions were expected in the province from Monday until Friday.

The mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas. Picture: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a heatwave across several parts of the province.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather on X said the heatwave conditions were expected from Monday.

“The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a heatwave advisory for the entire Gauteng until at least Friday.”

Hot weather

The mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas. Temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 15°C, becoming very hot and reaching a high of 32°C on Friday.

Pretoria is also expected to be hot with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 17°C becoming very hot and reaching a high of 34°C on Friday.

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HEATWAVE ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE GAUTENG, UNTIL AT LEAST FRIDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 19, 2023

Precautions

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has taken note of the heatwave conditions.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to take precautions.

“The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely hot in most parts of the City of Johannesburg from Monday until at least Friday. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, drinks lots of water and stay aware from direct sunlight especially between 11am and 3pm in the afternoon.

Those residents working directly in the sunlight are urged to take regular breaks as exposure to the extremely hot temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, heat cramps which might also lead to heat stroke,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said they will be on high alert.

“As the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services we will remain on high alert to make sure that that we are able to respond to all incidents which might occur throughout the city of Johannesburg.”

Hail storm

The heatwave condition comes a week after a hail storm battered parts of Gauteng causing extensive damage to homes, cars and infrastructure

One person was injured in Soweto during the hail, while the body of an 18-year-old teen drowned after falling into the Klipvalley River during the adverse weather conditions.

