Goldy locks: 25 undocumented foreign nationals nabbed for illegal mining

One suspect was found with seven pieces of gold in his dreadlocks.

13 illegal foreign nationals are set to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court, in the North West, on Monday.

The suspects were arrested during the Vala Umgodi operation last week, on 19 and 20 of September, in Potchefstroom.

According to Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in North West, all 13 suspects were nabbed for contravention of Section 49 (1)(a) of the Immigration Act, (Act No. 13 of 2002) in Mooinooi.

Golden dreadlocks

In another incident, police were allegedly called to a local mine shaft on 19 September, after mine security reported that they apprehended illegal miners on level 10 at the Stilfontein Gold Mine.

“Six illegal miners were found and on searching the suspects, seven pieces of Almagum (Gold) were found, hidden in the dreadlocks of one of the suspects,” said Myburgh.

Police were called back to the same shaft the next day, where six more illegal miners were found on level 14.

The police found a backpack with more Almagum inside.

September 22, 2024

“All 12 Stilfontein suspects were nabbed for contravention of Section 49 (1)(a) of the Immigration Act, (Act No. 13 of 2002) and for illegal mining and will appear before the local Magistrates’ Court on Monday,”

According to Myburgh, the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked the operation members for their hard work and continued efforts in the fight against illicit mining activities.

Three, including foreign nationals, arrested for illicit mining in Kimberly

In the Northern Cape, three suspects were arrested and charged for the possession of illegal mining equipment on 7 September.

According to Northern Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Merapelo Pilane, it was later found that two of the suspects were in the country illegally. They were then charged with the Contravention of Immigration laws.

SAPS reports said the multi-disciplinary team of Operation Vala Umgodiwas patroling around the illegal mining area in Kleinzee when the arrest was made.

“While conducting stop and searches in the Bontekooi informal settlement, the members came across three men in possession of suspected illegal mining implements,” Pilane said.

The multi-disciplinary team of Operation Vala Umgodi continues to clamp down on illicit mining activities in the Namakwa district.

