Stolen Hilux seized on N1 in Polokwane, en route to Beitbridge

Officers maintained observation on the N1 South and the bakkie was positively spotted travelling at high speed.

A high‑speed anti‑smuggling operation outside Polokwane culminated in the arrest of a 45‑year‑old suspect and the recovery of a stolen Toyota Hilux Legend Edition double-cab bakkie worth R700 000.

The incident occurred on the N1 South public road outside Polokwane on Friday.

Acting on intelligence, police and private security partners intercepted the vehicle as it sped past Shell Ultra City, foiling an attempt to smuggle it through Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Stolen

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers maintained observation of the N1 South, and the bakkie was spotted travelling at high speed near the Shell Ultra City filling station, where it was immediately stopped.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the double cab had been reported stolen at Loate police station in the Tshwane area. A 45-year-old driver was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.”

Intelligence

The Provincial Police Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the operational teams in executing the arrest and recovery of the bakkie.

“This recovery demonstrates what we can achieve through intelligence-driven operations and strong partnerships between police and private security role players.

“We will continue to target cross-border vehicle smuggling syndicates and ensure stolen vehicles are recovered, and criminals are apprehended to face the full might of the law,” Hadebe said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 22 June 2026, facing a charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Police investigations are continuing.

In April, an intelligence-driven operation by police dismantled a sophisticated vehicle theft syndicate operating across Limpopo, Gauteng, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, resulting in the arrest of five undocumented Mozambican nationals.

The crackdown in Polokwane led to the recovery of multiple stolen high-value vehicles, including 4×4 bakkies and luxury SUVs, linked to 22 criminal cases.

The criminal network utilised advanced electronic devices to bypass security systems and clone registration data, subsequently moving the vehicles through strategic transit routes to the Lebombo and Beitbridge border posts.

During the raids, police also seized key documentation, vehicle parts, and signal-jamming equipment used by the syndicate.