Stolen car lands parolee back behind bars

The suspect was previously sentenced to six years' imprisonment in 2023

A 46-year-old man who was out on parole is back behind bars after being found in possession of a vehicle that was stolen during a violent business robbery.

The suspect was arrested in Botshabelo, Free State, on Friday night.

Business robbery

The parolee is accused of taking part in a business robbery on Friday, 10 July 2026, at around 8pm.

“A group of four heavily armed men stormed a local shop in Section U, Botshabelo, holding two shopkeepers at gunpoint. The suspects assaulted the victims while demanding cash and cellular phones,” said the police.

The criminals took one of the victims’ car keys and used his blue Volkswagen Touran to flee the scene.

The stolen car, however, has resulted in the parolee returning to prison.

Stolen car leads to parolee’s arrest

Police arrested the suspect a week later while undertaking Operation Shanela.

“On Friday, 17 July 2026, the breakthrough came when members of the Mangaung Metro DOCC Crime Combating Unit received crucial information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle in Thaba Nchu. The team operationalised the information, which led them to a residential property in the Ramakgari location, Thaba Nchu.

“Upon searching the premises, police discovered the blue Volkswagen Touran hidden inside a garage. The vehicle had sustained damage. The 46-year-old owner of the property was found inside the house and immediately placed under arrest.”

The police then realised that the suspect was out on parole. He was previously sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in 2023.

He now faces charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and business robbery.

A manhunt for the other suspects involved in the robbery has been launched by police in Botshabelo.

Members of the public who have any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are requested to urgently contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Finger on 082 339 9221, Saps #CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or send an anonymous tip-off via the MySAPS app.