High‑speed chase ends in R2 million dagga bust on N4

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply and accelerated towards the Nkomazi Toll Plaza.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga has seized dagga worth an estimated R2 million and arrested a suspect after a high‑speed chase.

The incident occurred along the N4 near Malelane on Saturday, 12 September 2026.

According to police, officers were conducting routine patrols along the N4 Road between Malelane and the Nkomazi Toll Plaza when they noticed a suspicious white Toyota single-cab bakkie fitted with a canopy travelling at an excessively high speed.

High-speed chase

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply and accelerated towards the Nkomazi Toll Plaza.

“During the pursuit, the driver allegedly drove recklessly, travelling on the barrier line and forcing other road users off the road, thereby endangering their lives.

“The vehicle subsequently sped through the toll gate, prompting police to continue the pursuit along the R38 Road towards Low’s Creek, where the vehicle was eventually brought to a stop,” Masondo said.

Dagga

During the search, officers found numerous bags containing compressed dagga. Further investigations revealed that the load weighed approximately 336 kilograms.

Police immediately apprehended the driver and opened a case of dealing in dagga for investigation.

Masondo said the suspect is expected to appear at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 September 2026, on a charge of dealing in dagga.

Investigations

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, commended the members for their vigilance, dedication, and swift response.

“The dealing and trafficking of illegal substances will not be tolerated hence our members acted as well as displayed exceptional bravery, professionalism, and commitment as they apprehended the suspect, whose reckless driving posed a serious threat to the safety of other road users.

“Their swift action resulted in the recovery of a significant quantity of dagga and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to combating drug-related crime in the province, ” said Masondo

Investigations are ongoing