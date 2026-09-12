Saps intensifies search for missing Kempton Park runner

Police have been conducting searches and following up on available leads since Moselakgomo was reported missing.

Police have appealed to the public for information that could help locate 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving home for an afternoon run.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has intensified its search for missing Kempton Park runner Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, also known as “Tsontso”.

Moselakgomo, 38, reportedly left her home in Kempton Park for an afternoon run on Wednesday, 10 September 2026, but did not return.

According to Saps, Moselakgomo’s eight-year-old daughter raised the alarm after her mother failed to come home later that evening. She contacted family members, who subsequently reported Moselakgomo missing to police.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

Search efforts continue

Police have been conducting searches and following up on available leads since Moselakgomo was reported missing.

Saps said officers had also made enquiries at hospitals and mortuaries, but these had not produced any positive results.

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are currently being investigated, and police are pursuing every possible lead to establish her whereabouts and ensure her safe return to her family,” Saps said.

Police have now issued an urgent appeal to the public, media and social media users to help locate Moselakgomo.

Saps said she may also be known to people by her nickname, “Tsontso”.

Police appeal for information

Anyone who may have seen Moselakgomo, knows where she is or has information that could assist the investigation has been urged to contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike immediately on 082 465 7249.

Police have also urged members of the public to share the appeal widely on social media platforms and through community networks.

“Even seemingly insignificant information could prove crucial in locating her,” Saps said.

The police service said its priority was to locate Moselakgomo and reunite her safely with her family.