Harrismith police investigate murder after body found under concrete pipes

Construction workers near Makgolokweng Village outside Harrismith found the body of a man hidden underneath concrete pipes.

The police in Harrismith, Free State, are investigating a murder case after construction workers discovered a man’s body with an open neck wound hidden underneath concrete pipes at a site.

Construction workers operating at a construction site near Makgolokweng Village, outside Harrismith, made a shocking discovery on Thursday, 1 October, at approximately 1.50pm.

Construction workers found body hidden underneath concrete pipes

They found the body of an unidentified man, estimated to be about 35 years old, inside a shack used to store concrete pipes.

The workers immediately alerted the police, who attended the scene and opened a murder investigation.

“The body was found partially concealed beneath a stack of concrete pipes. The pipes were subsequently removed to allow police and emergency personnel access to the scene,” Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said.

Mophiring said preliminary investigations suggested that the body may have been placed there some days before it was discovered.

Open neck wound and bruising

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the deceased sustained an apparent open wound to the neck as well as visible bruising to his head and buttocks.

Mophiring said the victim’s identity is not known to the police at this stage, and efforts are underway to establish his identity and notify his family.

A murder case has been registered for further investigation. No suspect has been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the police have asked anyone with information that could help identify the deceased or lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect or suspects to contact the Harrismith Detective Service, Captain Vusimuzi Zwane, on 060 976 4290, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.