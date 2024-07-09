Tshwane police make over 200 arrests in crime crackdown

Tshwane police arrested over 200 people and impounded 22 taxis in a weekend crime crackdown.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and SA Police Service members continue to clean up the capital, with more than 200 arrests made at the weekend.

TMPD chief of police, commissioner Yolande Faro, praised members following another successful weekend filled with arrests, impounds and fines.

“TMPD will continue to combat crime in the city,” she said.

22 taxis impounded

TMPD senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the Tshwane operations impounded 22 taxis and inspected liquor outlets’ adherence to by-laws and regulations.

ALSO READ: Tshwane cops nab over 500 suspects in joint operations

Mahamba said seven motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during an operation conducted on the R101 road in Hammanskraal. A 45-year-old Nigerian woman was arrested in Pretoria for contravening the Liquor Act.

237 suspects arrested

Tshwane Police District spokesperson warrant officer Johan van Dyk said by the end of the weekend, 237 individuals were arrested for offences which included assault, housebreaking, public drinking, driving under the influence and armed robbery.

“In Mabopane, police nabbed 226 suspects, including those involved in crimes such as two for attempted murder, two for armed robbery, 41 for assault and 75 for gender-based violence,” he said.

A total of 45 Aarto fines totalling R24 200 were issued.

ALSO READ: Tshwane police make hundreds of arrests in Pretoria