Police sergeant arrested for murder of six for R10m insurance fraud

The 43-year-old sergeant was arrested on Thursday morning when she arrived for work at the Senwabarwana police station

Limpopo police have arrested one of their own for allegedly killing six people for insurance fraud in the province.

The 43-year-old sergeant was arrested on Thursday morning when she arrived for work at the Senwabarwana police station following months of investigation.

It is alleged she benefitted from more than R10 million worth of insurance policies. She would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and designate herself as its beneficiary.

Killing spree

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the six victims were killed in various parts of Limpopo between 2019 and April 2024.

Mathe said some of the victims were shot and others beaten to death.

“The on-duty sergeant was arrested following a lengthy investigation by Captain Keshi Mabunda on allegations that she was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies

“According to investigations, she started her killing spree in 2019. Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some were disabled or mentally challenged,” Mathe said.

“Disgrace”

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola welcomed the arrest.

“As a police officer, you are entrusted with the safety and security of communities. For a police officer entrusted with such a great responsibility to be involved in such acts is an absolute disgrace. She abused her powers by insuring those who trusted her.

“This must send a strong warning to all involved that the long arm of the law will find you and catch you,“ said Masemola.

Mathe said the Sergeant is expected to appear before the Polokwane District Court on six counts of murder and “about seventeen” cases of fraud on Friday.

