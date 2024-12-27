Three arrested along Garden Route for alleged teen kidnapping

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a home in Mossel Bay before police intercepted the suspects along the N2 the following day.

Three men will appear in court on Friday following their arrest in connection with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl.

Police secured their arrest on Christmas Day after tracking a vehicle along the N2 en route to Cape Town.

Western Cape police officials congratulated the efforts of multiple units for safely returning the girl home.

Kidnapped from home

Police were informed about a possible kidnapping from a house near Da Gamaskop in Mossel Bay at roughly 11pm on 24 December.

Police, traffic officers and local safety structures tracked a white 4×4 that authorities believed was used to commit the abduction.

Units intercepted the suspects, aged 30, 38 and 48, along the N2 near Caledon, rescuing the 16-year-old.

“Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit is investigating a kidnapping case,” confirmed Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies.

Kidnapping in South Africa

South Africa has one of the highest kidnapping rates in Africa and the scourge continues

According to police crime stats, South Africa recorded 17 061 cases between April 2023 and March 2024

Crime expert Lizette Lancaster said, that although there have been successful task teams, kidnapping was still prevalent in the country.

“Many kidnappings are going undetected, leaving kidnappings to still be regarded as a lucrative and low-risk criminal opportunity.

“The likelihood of being caught is more likely to be a deterrent to kidnappers than the current laws and penalties,” she told The Citizen.

Safety measures to avoid being kidnapped

Speaking to The Citizen, Forensic Criminologist Laurie Pieters–James shared tips on how to stay safe.

Increase your situational awareness.

Don’t use the same route every day.

Be careful who you talk to and post on social media.

Avoid making unnecessary enemies.

Leave if an area feels out of place.

Don’t be flashy.

Minimise usage of phones in public.

Make sure you have a getaway route when stopped.

Avoid being outside in the dark.

Turn off your cell phone location — it is monitored by online platforms, including websites and search engines.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo

