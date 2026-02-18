Infant killed in Athlone shooting incident as SANDF deployment nears

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia said on Tuesday that plans were in place to have SANDF soldiers deployed within 10 days.

A nine-month-old child is among three people killed in a shooting incident in the Cape Town suburb of Athlone.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, with police stating on Wednesday that the motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

Police report that preliminary information from the scene suggests three suspects were involved in the shooting.

The other victims are two women aged 25 and 36, while two males also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Detectives attached to the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

“Police unequivocally condemn violent crimes, and we assure the residents of Athlone and the broader community that every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to book,” Western Cape police stated.

SANDF countdown begins

The deaths add to the list of many who have been gunned down in Cape Town and other crime hotspots in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced a plan to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to fight gang violence and other serious crimes.

“The cost of crime is measured in lives lost and futures cut short. It is felt also in the sense of fear that permeates our society and in the reluctance of businesses to invest,” stated the president.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia said on Tuesday that the country’s future depended on eradicating violent crime, organised crime, gang violence, and illegal mining.

He said the South African Police Service (Saps) and SANDF met earlier this week to work on an operational plan that would be implemented within 10 days of his comments.

“This is a decision appreciated across communities that I have visited. We have agreed that the method of deployment should learn from past experiences,” stated the minister.

Cachalia said a multifaceted approach using Saps units, soldiers, the National Prosecuting Authority, Special Investigating Unit and South African Revenue Service would be used to cripple the logistical and financial networks of criminal enterprises.

