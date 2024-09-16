Limpopo man hacks wife, mother-in-law and toddler with an axe

The 18-month-old boy succumbed to his injuries.

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly hacked an 18-month-old boy to death with an axe at Lusaka village in the Ritavi policing precinct on Saturday evening.

The suspect then attempted to kill his wife and mother-in-law by allegedly hacking them with the axe during a ceremony at their neighbour’s house.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect arrived at the ceremony and began attacking his 57-year-old mother-in-law, who was carrying the toddler on her back. The toddler is the woman’s grandson.

The suspect attacked her twice on the back with the axe, injuring both the baby and the elderly woman. He then proceeded to attack his 34-year-old wife, hacking her on the forehead with the axe before fleeing the scene.

Police and emergency medical services were notified. The toddler was transported to the local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The other two victims were admitted with serious injuries.

The police have opened cases of murder, attempted murder, and assault GBH.

The motive behind the incident is currently unknown, however, domestic violence-related issues cannot be ruled out.

“Situations like this leave us very disappointed because we address gender-based violence and domestic violence issues daily. I’m pleading with couples to seek professional help when experiencing marital and relationship issues,” said Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Eastern Cape murders

In the Eastern Cape, four people were killed in separate incidents in Bityi on Saturday.

In the first incident, a woman went to her neighbour’s house on Saturday morning and noticed two men jumping out of the window and fleeing. She found the door slightly open, entered the house and saw her neighbour’s body on the floor. She alerted the community, who then chased the two men.

Moments later, the two men who were seen fleeing the scene were found dead in grazing land at Lukhwethu Location in Bityi, with multiple injuries.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man was found dead inside a house with multiple injuries to his upper body and an electric cable around his neck.

Police have opened three murder cases, one of which involves two counts of murder.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the murders.

“SAPS condemns mob justice and is taking it seriously when people take the law into their own hands,” said Mene.

“We encourage community members to report any criminal activity to the authorities or utilize community-based structures like the Community Police Forum (CPF), which seeks to bridge the gap between the community and the police.”