SA drug trafficker nabbed with R5.4m worth of cocaine in Ethiopia

The drug trafficker was supposed to travel from Brazil via Addis Ababa via Sudan and back to South Africa.

A South African drug trafficker has been arrested in Ethiopia with R5.4 million worth of cocaine.

The 29-year-old woman was handcuffed in joint collaboration between the South African Police Services (SAPS) Gauteng counter narcotics intelligence and the Ethiopian Federal Police in the capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Arrest

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers from its counter narcotics covert intelligence flagged the drug trafficker through SAPS Interpol on suspicion that she was travelling to Brazil to collect drugs and fly back to South Africa via several countries.

“The woman indeed travelled to Brazil from OR Tambo International Airport during the first week of October. According to the drug trafficker’s itinerary, she was supposed to travel from Brazil via Addis Ababa via Sudan and back to South Africa.”

Hot on her heels, SAPS intelligence immediately notified the Ethiopian Federal Police about her movements.

Mathe said on arrival at Addis Ababa on 12 October 2024 , the woman was flagged and her luggage checked which confirmed that she was carrying 13kg of cocaine.

“She was immediately apprehended and is expected to be charged and appear in court in Ethiopia.”

The woman was found with 13kg of cocaine.

Joint collaboration

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has commended the joint collaboration between SAPS Gauteng counter narcotics intelligence, SA Interpol and Ethiopian Federal Police.

“The cooperation between SAPS and the Ethiopian Federal Police must be commended. When African police organisations unite, more can and will be achieved by working together. We are stamping the authority of the state on a larger scale and sending out a clearer message that the long arm of the law will find you, no matter which route you utilise to try and traffic drugs into SA.”

Masemola said SAPS is intensifying its fight against “transnational organised crime and the trafficking of drugs.”

“SAPS intelligence is relentless in their pursuit to be one step ahead of criminals, this is commendable.

Through Interpol SA, SAPS Gauteng counter narcotics covert intelligence will work closely with the Ethiopian Federal Police to investigate the masterminds behind this consignment,” Masemola said.

