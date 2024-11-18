Interpol’s most wanted German national arrested at OR Tambo Airport

The suspect had evaded arrest for drug trafficking for the past eight years.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted a German national on Interpol’s most wanted list during a routine border operation at OR Tambo International Airport last Friday.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said that the suspect was travelling with a fraudulent passport.

“Upon investigation, the BMA officials realised that the suspect had a German accent but insisted that he was an Israeli national,” said Mogotsi.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed through the Israeli Embassy that the suspect was not an Israeli national.

BMA officials contacted Interpol, which verified that the suspect was listed on its red notice for evading arrest on drug trafficking charges for the past eight years.

The suspect was also found to have an international warrant of arrest.

He had been living in Malawi under a new identity and in possession of a Malawian temporary residence.

He was found to have travelled under the German and Israeli passports and also suspected to have stolen the Israeli identity.

Interpol immediately arrested the suspect, who remains in custody awaiting extradition to Germany.

‘SA’s ports fortified’

The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, commended the vigilance of the officials involved.

“This interception underscores the critical role the BMA plays in safeguarding South Africa’s ports of entry and collaborating with international security agencies to combat transnational crime. Our robust systems and partnerships with Interpol and other global entities have proven indispensable in protecting our nation’s security and integrity,” said Masiapato.

“This apprehension sends a clear message that South Africa’s ports are fortified against individuals who seek to exploit them for illegal purposes.”

Last Thursday, Masiapato and Brigadier Ntime Mokhine, Executive Director of Interpol NCB Pretoria, signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance the security of South Africa’s ports of entry.

@TheBMA_SA Commissioner Dr Masiapato & Brigadier Mokhine,Executive Director of INTERPOL NCB Pretoria,signed an MOU in Pretoria.The signing reflects our commitment to enhancing security of SA's borders.The initiative aligns with our objective to collaborate with strategic agencies pic.twitter.com/PWjJZMsLjS — The Border Management Authority SA (@TheBMA_SA) November 14, 2024

Interpol and SAPS partnership

In July, Interpol secretary-general of Interpol, Dr Jürgen Stock, handed over mobile devices to Interpol SA to enhance the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) policing capabilities.

Stock was in South Africa on a two-day working visit “to strengthen and enhance police cooperation and to discuss technological tools and capabilities that could benefit South Africa” in the fight against transnational organised crime.

“I am particularly pleased that South Africa as an Interpol member country is partnering with us as we deploy the Interpol Mobile Device. This device allows police officers to access the world’s most comprehensive police holdings anytime, anywhere – including where no network is available,” explained Stock.

“Officers can use the Mobile Device to verify whether someone is entering the country using a stolen passport, or whether a vehicle has been reported stolen somewhere else in the world.”

“Our goal is that these devices help South African officers make more connections in cross-border investigations, identify more fugitives, and prevent more criminals from crossing borders undetected.”

National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, welcomed the devices and added that these mobile devices will give SAPS a greater reach and accessibility of global data on criminals and criminal activities.

“We remain committed as South Africa to play our part on the global stage to combat all elements of criminality as crime knows no borders through the help and structures of Interpol,” said Masemola.