Is the notorious political stirrer Goolam dead? This is what you need to know

Police have opened an inquest docket

The man suspected of being behind the Goolam social media X account, Goolam Muhammed Suliman Vawda, has reportedly been found dead in Sandton.

Inquest

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told The Citizen that they are investigating the incident.

“The police have opened an inquest docket after a 50-year-old man was found dead in his hotel room in Sandton on the morning of 27 January 2026.

“The cause of death is unknown at this stage pending postmortem results, and police investigations are underway,” Nevhuhulwi.

Is Goolam dead?

While reports have named the deceased man as Goolam, Nevhuhulwi would not be drawn into the identity of the individual found dead in the Sandton hotel room.

“As the police, we are not at liberty to confirm or give details of the victim.”

The report of Goolam’s death has created a buzz on the X, the same social media platform that roused the politicians and the political sphere.

Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also shared his sentiments on the platform.

“You may have insulted me and used your handle as a propaganda weapon, I will not stoop low. May your family be consoled. #RIPGoolam,” Lesufi wrote.

In a recent post, Goolam slammed Lesufi.

“Never forget, Panyaza Lesufi controlled Gauteng, gave preferences to illegal foreigners, while mostly poor black South Africans can’t even be placed in a school, let alone their choice, but any school.

“What a sad state of affairs, but next week he will wear a t-shirt branded “don’t kill Chris Hani again” and you fall for his agenda, which is, after spending tens of millions on a system that does not work, he will blame white South Africans for something they have absolutely no control of. We all know Lesufi’s oxygen is lies, the real mampara is you who believe his continuous lies,” Goolam claimed.

Court papers

According to reports, Goolam was allegedly served court papers earlier this week relating to serious charges, including fraud, cyberbullying, hate speech, and publishing defamatory content targeting politicians, media personalities, and others.

Sisulu

In July 2024, ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu questioned why the person behind the @Goolammv account on X is so preoccupied with her and not with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala farm saga.

“This Goolam, for the whole year, has been following me, commenting on everything. Why would he find me more of a national issue than Phala Phala?”

Motsepe

In one of his final posts shared on 18 January, Goolam framed the ANC’s future as hinging on continuity beyond President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He wrote that the president had “laid the foundation” and warned that “anything else will be a disaster for the ANC”

Goolam publicly endorsed billionaire Patrice Motsepe as Ramaphosa’s successor and declared him “the one and only leader of the ANC” heading into 2027.

“Patrice Motsepe is the future of the ANC. Anything he touches turns to gold. 2027. The right leader. The right time.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa inherited a broken economy after 9 wasted years of State Capture.

Today, green shoots are everywhere.



• EU removed SA from financial blacklists

• Canada expects trade to explode with 🇿🇦

• Investment is flooding in

• Confidence is back



