Police officer rewarded with brand-new car for saving mother and child

The officer showed courage under fire.

A 41-year-old police officer who saved a mother and child from a violent domestic incident has been rewarded with a brand-new car for his heroic efforts.

Sergeant Masibulele Qinisile received his prize at the South African National Police Service (Saps) National Excellence Awards in Bloemfontein on Monday.

He also won an additional prize, a four-night cruise on a luxury ship to Pomene, Mozambique.

Held under the theme “Serving with integrity, celebrating excellence, ” Saps awarded more than 350 top performers for going above and beyond the call of duty during its 11th edition of the awards.

‘Courage under fire’

Qinisile is a visible policing member attached to Cacadu Police Station in the Chris Hani District, Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said Qinisile attended to a complaint where the perpetrator held his family hostage, including his wife and child, with a firearm.

“One of his crew members got disarmed during a confrontation with the suspect, who started shooting at the members.

“Qinisile showed courage under fire and engaged the suspect single-handedly, which led him to save the lives of the suspect’s wife, their child, and his crew,” Van Wyk said.

‘A first-time car owner’

“Qinisile was crowned as this year’s Laureate Award Winner as well as a National Commissioner’s Award recipient and walked away with a brand-new vehicle, making him a first-time car owner.”

ALSO READ: Gauteng’s ‘man of action’ Mawela bids adieu to a stellar career

Every year in January, the Saps members gather to celebrate outstanding performance, exceptional commitment and bravery displayed by its men and women in blue.

Van Wyk said acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, together with national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and other officials, were joined by senior Saps leadership in commemorating service excellence.

‘Carry that standard forward,’ says police minister

During his keynote address, Cachalia congratulated all winners and nominees.

“Each award presented this evening recognises not just a moment of bravery or exceptional service, but a pattern of behaviour that reflects the highest standards of policing.

“Carry that standard forward. Let your conduct be the example that transforms doubt into confidence, fear into safety, and alienation into partnership,” said Cachalia.

Men and women in blue

There are more than 40 award categories in the National Excellence Awards.

Mathe said the event serves as a powerful reminder that behind every accolade is a story of sacrifice, resilience and service – “being a police officer is not merely a profession, but a calling.”

“The National Excellence Awards reinforce the Saps’ unwavering commitment to ethical conduct, discipline and high standards of policing, while celebrating its men and women in blue who embody the values of the organisation,” Van Wyk said.

NOW READ: Police welcome 552 recently graduated officers within its ranks