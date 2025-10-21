Two teenagers killed, four injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Westbury

Two teenagers have been killed in a suspected gang-related mass shooting in Westbury

Westbury, west of Johannesburg, has once again been shaken by violence as a suspected gang-related shooting has left two teenagers dead and four others in the hospital.

Private security company Vision Tactical announced just after 2pm on Tuesday that there were reports of a mass shooting in Westbury.

According to the company, the incident left seven children critically injured and two others tragically dead. The police, however, said four children were wounded.

Westbury rocked by gang-related shooting

“Vision Tactical members are responding, alongside emergency services and law enforcement. Details remain sketchy at this stage,” Vision Tactical said in a statement.

Shortly after 3pm, the company said its members were on the scene.

Two teens dead, four injured

Police in Gauteng confirmed that they responded to an incident in Sophiatown, where six teenagers were shot at 1pm on Croesus Street.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the police spokesperson, said that emergency services rushed the victims to the hospital. However, two of them were declared dead on arrival, and four are receiving medical attention.

Muridili added that preliminary reports suggest that the shooting was gang-related.

“It is reported that the six, aged between 14 and 19 years, were shot at by three suspects believed to be from a rival gang,” she said.

The Provincial Anti-Gang Unit is on the scene together with South African Police Service (Saps) Forensic Services.

District Crime Intelligence has also been mobilised to assist the Anti-Gang Unit with the tracing of the suspects.

“The teenagers were approached by four suspects on foot, three carrying firearms. The suspects opened fire at the victims without saying anything and then fled the scene,” Muridili said.

The victims are aged between 13 and 19 years.

Gangsterism in Westbury

Westbury has been plagued by gang-related shootings for years.

In June, a child was shot dead, allegedly by gang members who continue to roam the area armed, according to distressed residents. The shooting took place around 9am on Crema Street on 2 June 2025.

Residents expressed their frustration over the incident after calls to emergency services went unanswered.

“It’s not right what these children are doing. They’re running up and down with guns, and no one stops them,” a resident told The Citizen.

