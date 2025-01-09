VIDEO & PICTURES: Community protests outside Westbury Clinic after death of Miriam Singh
Miriam Singh and her unborn baby passed away at the clinic.
The community of Westbury and the family of Miriam Singh and her unborn baby want answers over her death.
The family says that the post mortem reports highlights ulcers as the underlying issues as the cause of the death which they do not believe to be the problem.
When The Citizen visited the clinic on 8 January 2025, it had suspended services and was not allowing patients onto the premises.
The community of Westbury protest outside the clinic where Miriam Singh died, they want answers. 8 January 2025.
A number of patients who needed to get their ARVs and blood pressure medication were turned away.
Employees and security guards at the clinic said they felt intimidated by protestors.
Family members, however, said they just want to meet with the health MMC so they can get honest answers. They hope this will bring them closure.
