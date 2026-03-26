‘I had internal bleeding’: ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo pleads not guilty as victim details assault

The complainant recounted the events of the police raid at his home.

The assault trial involving ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo and his co-accused formally began at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 26 March 2026, with both men pleading not guilty to all charges.

Khumalo is standing trial alongside Duma Radebe, the chairperson of Gauteng Anti-Crime Units.

The pair face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and the pointing of a firearm.

The charges stem from a police raid conducted on 19 December 2025 at the home of a suspected drug dealer in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, where law enforcement officers seized unlicensed ammunition.

Following their arrests in January 2026, Radebe was granted bail of R500, while Khumalo was released on R2 000 bail.

ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo pleads not guilty

In court, the state laid out its case, alleging that the complainant, Bongani Radebe, was physically assaulted and threatened during the raid.

The court heard that Bongani was allegedly struck and beaten with a firearm. He also had a weapon pointed at him in violation of the Firearms Control Act.

Both accused entered not-guilty pleas.

Giving his evidence, Bongani recounted the events of the raid, claiming he was subjected to prolonged violence while being interrogated about alleged drugs.

He testified that his hands were restrained behind his back while he was assaulted with a firearm and kicked repeatedly.

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He further stated that a plastic bag was placed over his head during the ordeal.

“They were suffocating me using that rubbish plastic bag while simultaneously being assaulted. [I was told] you are going to take out the drugs,” he said.

According to the witness, the assault lasted between 45 minutes and an hour and continued outside the property before he was transported to a police station.

“I was never assaulted at the police station,” he said.

Court is adjourned.



We return on 23 April to continue the trial.



This is a journey to freedom. pic.twitter.com/mla8yTrwE8 — Xolani Khumalo (@XolaniKhumalo_) March 26, 2026

Injuries and medical attention

Bongani told the court that he suffered several injuries, including a back injury, swollen feet, and cuts on his wrists from handcuffs.

After his release, he sought treatment at a local clinic, where he was referred to the hospital for further care.

“When I went to the clinic, the doctor told me that I had internal bleeding and had to be transferred to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.”

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He confirmed that a J88 medico-legal report was completed and that he subsequently opened a criminal case.

Bongani also denied allegations that he was involved in drug dealing, stating that no drugs were found during the raid.

“They later changed the tune from demanding drugs to a gun.”

Cross-examination

Defence advocate Zola Majavu challenged the complainant’s testimony during cross-examination, particularly regarding the identification of those involved in the alleged assault.

Bongani conceded that he did not see Radebe physically assaulting him due to the number of people present.

“It was a lot of people assaulting me; however, I did mention that accused one did not assault me.”

However, he maintained that Radebe pointed a firearm at him inside his bedroom.

He further alleged that Khumalo had assaulted him while demanding information about drugs.

“There was no point I mentioned that he simultaneously slapped me whilst he was carrying a gun. First, he was pointing at me with a gun, and then after that, he slapped me across the face.”

The trial will resume on 23 April.

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