26 Jan 2025

11:03 am

KFC drive-through shooter to appear in court this week

Despite being wounded in the stomach, the unborn child was unharmed and the woman is in a stable condition.

Breakthrough as police arrest suspect in Harrismith mother-son shooting

Picture: iStock

A 45-year-old is set to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after he allegedly shot a pregnant KFC employee at a drive-through in Zwide, Eastern Cape.

The shooting took place at the fast food outlet on Koyana Street earlier this month.

“On 13 January 2025, at approximately 11:15 pm, a 35-year-old KFC employee, who is four months pregnant, was shot through the drive-through window by a male suspect,” explained police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

Despite being wounded in the stomach, the unborn child was unharmed and the woman is in a stable condition.

An attempted murder case was opened, which led to the man being arrested a week later in Kwazakele.

He appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday, 22 January, with a formal bail application scheduled for this Tuesday, 28 January.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, praised the police for the swift arrest.

“Crimes against our women and children, along with violent offences involving firearms, remain a top priority in our fight against crime.

“This incident deeply disturbed both the community and our police members. The suspect’s arrest is a crucial step in ensuring justice is served,” said Ncata.

