Three arrested after high-speed car chase and shootout in Turffontein

JMPD officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they noticed a blue Hyundai Accent driving at high speeds.

Three suspects were handcuffed after a high-speed car chase and shootout in Johannesburg. Picture: JMPD

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested three suspects after a high-speed car chase and shootout in Johannesburg.

It is understood the dramatic scenes played out in Turffontein on Thursday.

Car chase

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they noticed a blue Hyundai Accent driving at high speeds.

“Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver disregarded the officers’ signals and fled the scene, endangering other motorists. A pursuit ensued, during which the suspects fired shots at the pursuing officers.

“The suspects continued their reckless driving, where they collided with a maroon Renault Kwid at the intersection of Kliprivier Drive and Turf Club Road. Despite this collision, the suspects persisted in their attempt to evade arrest,” Fihla said.

ALSO READ: Justice minister condemns Lenasia court killing — security to be beefed up

Arrest

Fihla added that the high-speed pursuit finally came to a halt at the corner of Garden Road and Turf Club Road, where the suspects were apprehended.

“A subsequent investigation revealed that the suspects were wanted in connection with a robbery in the Ridgeway area, where they allegedly stole a cellphone from a schoolchild.”

Fihla said the suspects’ vehicle was linked to multiple robberies in Mondeor.

“All three suspects were arrested and detained at Booysens Saps [South African Police Service]. They are scheduled to appear in court soon.

“The JMPD commends the bravery and professionalism of the TRU [Tactical Response Unit] officers involved in this successful operation. This incident underscores the JMPD’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Johannesburg,” Fihla said.

Lenasia shooting

Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

The 27-year-old man, identified as Ashwin Mouwers was shot dead on Tuesday.

Mouwers, from Eldorado Park, was expected to testify alongside another witness in connection with a murder committed in the suburb in 2021.

The Justice Department “strongly condemned the heinous and deplorable act perpetrated on a witness who sought to assist the court to find justice”.

Justice Minister Mamoloko Kubayi said the safety of all court users is of the utmost priority.

ALSO READ: Suspected car thieves killed in Pretoria police van accident