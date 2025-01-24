Three life sentences for worker who hacked employer and wife to death

Thulani Madonsela’s violent crimes, including murder, rape, and theft, earn him three life terms in prison.

A worker who angrily hacked his employer and wife to death and stole their vehicle before crashing it has been sentenced to three life terms and an additional 38 years of imprisonment.

The Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Breyten has sentenced Thulani Vincent Madonsela (31) to three life terms and an additional 38 years imprisonment for the violent crimes committed against his employer in February 2023.

Madonsela went to Robert Arthur James’ house on Sluiter Street in Ermelo on the morning of 18 February 2023, where James lived with his wife, Bangon Roopsai. The accused demanded money allegedly owed to him.

Madonsela demanded money allegedly owed to him

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Madonsela broke in, entered the premises, and then demanded the money James did not have at the time.

“This angered Madonsela; as a result, he took an axe and hacked James on his body until he died,” Nyuswa said.

“He then ordered Roopsai to undress herself and have sexual intercourse with her before hacking her to death.”

According to the NPA, at some point, while Madonsela was committing the violent crimes, the couple’s son arrived at the house with his girlfriend. The accused hacked both victims, causing them to sustain injuries.

Madonsela also stole several items belonging to the deceased, including the vehicle, and fled the scene.

Stolen car crashed

However, while he was driving towards the direction of R65 Amsterdam, he collided with oncoming traffic. The community apprehended him and took him to the police.

Nyuswa said that the accused pleaded guilty in court, claiming that he and James were involved in a clandestine activity of stealing and dealing in illicit copper cables, and the employer failed to pay him his share.

Madonsela was subsequently convicted of housebreaking with intent to commit a crime, two counts of murder, rape, two counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving license, and reckless driving.

Senior state advocate Themba Lusenga argued in court that Madonsela violated the position of trust he was placed in.

The postmortem reports confirmed that the deceased’s cause of death was a penetrating incisional wound on the neck.

Cause of death

“The court sentenced him accordingly, and he was automatically declared unfit to possess a firearm. It can never be overemphasised how important human life is, and therefore we will be vigorous in our pursuit of these cases to serve as a deterrent to future murderers,” Nyuswa said.

The NPA has welcomed the conviction and sentence, saying it reflects the NPA’s commitment to delivering justice for victims and their families.

