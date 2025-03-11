One kidnapper dead, five arrested as police rescue Ethiopian businessman

Police tracked the man to a house in Kensington, Johannesburg, where a shoot-out ensued.

Police have rescued an Ethiopian businessman from the clutches of a kidnapping ring during an operation that resulted in a shootout, which left a kidnapper dead.

The man was rescued during an intelligence operation on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Ethiopian businessman was kidnapped outside a restaurant in Norwood on Sunday.

Rescue

Mathe said a team led by the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, working with private security, traced the victim to a house in Kensington, Johannesburg, where a gun battle took place.

“A shootout ensued, and one kidnapper was shot dead, and five other kidnappers were arrested.

“Vehicles used in the commission of the crime were seized, and some items belonging to the victim have been seized, including luxury watches and jewellery,” Mathe said.

Weapons seized

Mathe added that four illegal firearms, including an AK-47, were confiscated during the operation.

Meanwhile, Mathe said police officers across the country arrested 14,165 suspects in the past seven days

“The National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, has commended the relentless efforts of police officers across the country.”

Illegal firearms

Mathe added that 155 illegal firearms were also recovered in the last seven days.

“A breakdown of the firearms seized during police operations, including 112 handguns. The Western Cape province seized the majority of firearms, with 38 illegal handguns confiscated in the past week,” Mathe said.

She said police seized 25 rifles, thirteen shotguns and five homemade guns.

Drugs

Fifty hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered in the last seven days.

“Just last week, police destroyed R340 million worth of drugs in Cape Town. These were drugs that were seized during operations. In the last three years, police have destroyed drugs worth R5.2 billion,” Mathe said

Mathe said police officers across the country “remain hard at work” in stamping and affirming the state’s authority.

