Foreigners accused of kidnapping Emaan Fatima remain in custody

Emaan Fatima was abducted near her school, Dreamland Primary, in Buffalo Flats.

Three foreign nationals accused of kidnapping a nine-year-old girl in East London have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

The trio appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Bail

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspects, aged between 20 and 67, are facing charges of kidnapping.

“Their matter was remanded to 4-5 March 2025 for an interpreter. All three suspects are remanded in custody.”

Mhlakuvana did not disclose the nationalities of the suspects but said the trio would be applying for bail.

“The state will be opposing their bail application.”

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of the Hawks kidnapping task team, East London public order police and hostage negotiators rescued Emaan Fatima and arrested the accused during an intelligence operation earlier this month.

Kidnapping

Fatima was abducted near her school, Dreamland Primary, in Buffalo Flats.

A silver-grey Toyota Corolla with no number plates approached the little girl before kidnapping her.

“Two unknown men allegedly grabbed her, forcibly taking her away while leaving her brother behind and in full view of other schoolchildren,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba at the time.

Support

There was jubilation outside the school following the rescue.

Acting school principal Nobathandwa Dingaan said they were ecstatic that Fatima was found unharmed.

“We are so happy. If you had been here the previous days, the energy would have been different. The learners were crying every day for Emaan, asking us when Emaan was coming back, and we didn’t have answers for them.”

Dingaan said the pupils have received psychosocial counselling from the Eastern Cape Education Department and others.

Major General Obed Ngwenya, the provincial head of the Hawks, applauded the joint team for apprehending the suspects and rescuing Fatima.

