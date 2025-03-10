Psychiatric patient bites man’s genitals during grim murder inside hospital

The deceased patient had a gunshot wound to the head, along with multiple injuries, including missing teeth.

Police are investigating a shocking case of murder and attempted murder at a hospital in Limpopo, after what can be described as a scene from a movie.

Police found a 33-year-old patient dead inside a locked room at the psychiatric ward of the Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton at the weekend.

The man was allegedly being attacked by another patient.

‘Biting genitalia’

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers were alerted to an assault at 2am on Saturday.

Mashaba said that on arrival, officers made a grim discovery.

“Upon arrival, they discovered a gruesome crime scene inside a locked room. A male suspect was found on top of a lifeless male body, covered in blood, and allegedly biting the deceased’s genitals. The deceased sustained a gunshot wound on the head, along with multiple injuries, including missing teeth.

“The suspect, 45, also suffered gunshot wounds on both legs, allegedly inflicted by a security officer who was attempting to diffuse the situation. He was immediately placed under police guard and receiving medical treatment at a local hospital,” Mashaba said.

ALSO READ: DA raises concerns after psychiatric patients assault staff at Helen Joseph Hospital

Security guard wounded

In the ensuing chaos, a second security guard sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh, reportedly caused by a ricochet bullet fired by his colleague.

Mashaba said several spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

“The suspect has been formally arrested for murder.”

Crime condemned

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident.

“This is a deeply disturbing and gruesome incident that has left the community in shock. The safety of both patients and healthcare workers remains a priority, and we will ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to uncover the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. We commend the police officers for their swift response,” Hadebe said.

Police said investigations are ongoing, and further details will be provided once the probe is completed.

NOW READ: Burn victim allegedly throws himself from hospital window