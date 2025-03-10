Six suspects arrested hours after CIT heist in Vanderbijlpark

The cash van was loading money at an ATM when the suspects pounced.

Police have arrested six men in connection with a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist south of Johannesburg.

The suspects were handcuffed just a few hours following the CIT robbery that occurred in Vanderbijlpark.

Robbery

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the CIT cash van was loading money at an ATM when the suspects pounced.

“They accosted the security guards, robbing them at gunpoint with their rifle and a pistol before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash using an Audi A3 vehicle and a Toyota Quantum. No shots were fired, and there were also no injuries reported.”

Arrests

Nevhuhulwi said police were informed of the CIT heist and started tracing the suspects.

“A team comprising of Sedibeng K9, Public Order Policing and CIT task team followed up on intelligence information which led them to a house in Evaton where six suspects were arrested, and two of the vehicles which were allegedly used in the commission of crime were also found in the yard and seized.

“The team further seized three pistols, one rifle, five cellphones and the money,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi added that all six suspects are expected to appear before Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on a charge of armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, welcomed the arrests and lauded the members for their swift response that ensured the suspects are found still in possession of the suspected stolen goods.”

Sandton shooting

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the Solo restaurant in Sandton.

Three people were shot dead at the establishment last week. Four others were injured.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told The Citizen that investigations are ongoing.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that last night, just before 11pm, a man came in together with his bodyguards and wanted to enter a restaurant in Sandton with a firearm, and the restaurant has a no firearm policy.”

Muridili said police seized four firearms, including two high-calibre rifles.

