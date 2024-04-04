KPMG staffer’s lavish lifestyle revealed after R16.5m fraud arrest

The KPMG bursary specialist and his partner allegedly enjoyed lavish holidays and gifts.

Sthe Bhengu poses next to a luxury SUV gifted to her by alleged fraudster Fidelis Moema.

Social media platform X was abuzz on Thursday as users revisited the lavish lifestyle of KPMG employee, Fidelis Moema, after he was charged by the Hawks for allegedly diverting more than R16 million in bursary funds to his own pockets.

Moema, reportedly employed as a bursary specialist at auditing firm KPMG, appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court at Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

Users on X dug out posts by Moema’s purported girlfriend and influencer Sthe Bhengu depicting the lavish overseas holidays and extravagant gifts the two enjoyed.

Sthe Bhengu’s baby daddy Fidelis Moema has been arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering. He misdirected funds meant for bursary recipients. He used the funds to buy his girlfriend Sthe a Range Rover , take her to Santorini Greece & do a helicopter gender reveal pic.twitter.com/mvrKz8Lemf April 4, 2024

These include a black Range Rover SUV “push gift” he allegedly gifted Bhengu when she was pregnant in 2022.

Users re-tweeted the gifts and pictures of a pregnant Bhengu posing next to the black SUV in November 2022.

Another post showed videos and photographs taken during holidays, including one in Greece.

For their gender reveal, a helicopter was hired to blow out pink smoke, signalling that the baby was female.

Bhengu has since deleted pictures depicting the luxury lifestyle from her social media accounts.

The fraud case

The State alleges that between 2021 and 2022, Moema diverted R16.5 million in bursary monies meant for students.

“Instead of paying university fees on behalf of students, the accused paid the monies into bank accounts of friends and individuals who own businesses.

“The money would then be paid back into his personal bank account. KPMG suffered a loss of R16.5 million due to his fraudulent actions,” said Hawks’ Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela.

The 32-year-old handed himself over to the Hawks in Johannesburg on Tuesday. He faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

The case was postponed to next week for bail application.

