Parents pay R100 sex work debt after unexpected house call in KZN

Rusa mediates driveway dispute as parents settle bill for sexual services allegedly rendered to their son.

Two KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) parents received an unexpected house call when a man demanded R100 for sex work services allegedly owed by their son, prompting Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) to mediate an awkward driveway settlement.

Rusa officers answered a trespassing call from a home on the north coast of Durban.

Trespassing call turns awkward

The resident asked for assistance after an unknown man allegedly arrived at the private residence, harassed the occupants, and refused to leave.

Reaction officers were dispatched immediately, and when they arrived, the officers found a male standing in the driveway. The homeowner and his wife remained inside the house while officers interviewed the man.

Rusa released bodycam footage of the interview but cropped the video to protect the identities of the people involved and edited out sensitive information.

The man told the Reaction officers that he was a sex worker and that he provided the homeowner’s son with sexual services.

He said he met the son several months ago and, according to him, since then they have met weekly at a nearby park.

The alleged sex worker claimed that during their most recent encounter, the son requested oral sex for R100, but he claimed he did not have the money to pay.

Sex worker says he was told to collect R100 at month-end

“This time I think he didn’t have money because he told me that I must come at month-end; it’s okay, he will see to it, but I come here, and he’s not answering,” the man said during the interview.

When the man arrived at the home, the son was not present. Rusa said the son’s parents denied any knowledge of the allegations and disputed the alleged sex worker’s account.

The parents also told the officers that their son had left the residence before they arrived.

“He can explain that he knows me. If you don’t believe me, I can even describe his private parts… All I want is my money,” the man said.

He added that the son had shown him the house so that he could collect his debt on the 31st.

Reaction said that the officers instructed the man to leave the house. However, before he was escorted off the premises, one parent phoned their son. Rusa didn’t document the discussion between the son and parents.

Parents settle outstanding amount

In an awkward turn of events, after the phone call, the parents paid the outstanding R100 to the complainant.

The incident prompted hilarious reactions on Facebook, with users commending Rusa officers for what they have to go through on the job.

“Eish, I feel for these Rusa officers, what they have to deal with these days,” one user said.

“But he went all dressed up to the house to collect R100. I don’t even dress up to go buy bread at the mall,” another user said.

“Bro went to collect R100 and accidentally triggered a whole family meeting, a police report, and a payment settlement. And on a weekly basis is crazy,” someone else said.