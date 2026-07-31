This is Limpopo’s new police commissioner

He began his public service career in the military before joining the South African Police in 1988.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has appointed Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers as the new provincial commissioner of Limpopo.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane made the announcement on Friday, 31 July 2026, confirming that Scheepers succeeds Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, who retired after a distinguished career.

Leadership

Dimpane described the appointment as part of Saps’ constitutional responsibilities, requiring “capable, ethical and decisive leadership at every level of our organisation”.

She emphasised that the appointment of provincial commissioners forms part of the constitutional architecture, exercised in close consultation with provincial leadership to ensure national policing priorities align with provincial crime realities and community expectations.

Appointment

Dimpane said Scheepers’ appointment followed an extensive, transparent and consultative process involving all prescribed constitutional and legislative authorities.

“Our objective was never simply to fill a vacancy, but to appoint a leader capable of commanding confidence and leading the fight against crime with courage, discipline and operational excellence,” Dimpane added.

Saps service

Scheepers brings nearly four decades of dedicated service. His public service journey began in the South African Defence Force (SADF) before joining the South African Police (Sap) in 1988 after completing training at the Tshwane Police Academy.

He later commanded several police stations in Gauteng, served as district commissioner of Capricorn, and for the past decade held the role of deputy provincial commissioner for Policing in Limpopo.

Saps renewal

Dimpane said Scheepers assumes command at a crucial moment in Saps’ renewal.

“The Saps Reset Agenda calls upon every commander to restore discipline, strengthen operational excellence, rebuild public trust and place ethical leadership at the centre of policing. As provincial commissioner, he will lead all 106 police stations across Limpopo in advancing this organisational renewal,” she explained.

“The people of Limpopo are not receiving someone unfamiliar with their challenges. They are receiving a leader who has already walked alongside them.”

Policing in Limpopo

Scheepers is expected to strengthen intelligence‑led policing, improve detective performance, intensify operations against violent crime, protect women and children, confront stock theft, dismantle organised criminal syndicates and reinforce border policing through integrated law enforcement partnerships.

Other commissioners

Other provinces also saw new appointments. Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams was named Provincial Commissioner of the North West, succeeding Sello Kwena, who retired in December 2024.

On 29 July 2026, Lieutenant General Sizakhele William Dyantyi was appointed provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, following the retirement of Thembesile Patekile at the end of June.

Mpumalanga is scheduled to announce its new commissioner on Friday, 31 July 2026, at Saps Provincial HQ in Nelspruit.