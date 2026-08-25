KZN police ambushed in Durban gunfire, manhunt underway

Arrested suspects warned police officers to drive off because other suspects were going to shoot at them.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have launched a manhunt for suspects who attempted to kill officers and, in the process, shot and injured two suspects who were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to police, Cato Manor officers were carrying out their routine crime-prevention and stop-and-search duties on Monday night when they spotted a silver Toyota Etios parked at Bonela sports field along Raymond Road.

Search

“Police approached the vehicle, and they found two occupants inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle and four fully loaded magazines. The two suspects were duly arrested,” police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said when police were driving on Dunbar Road towards a police station to formally charge the suspects, they were followed by two vehicles, a white Toyota Double Cab, and a white Toyota Corolla Cross.

Warning

He said the arrested suspects warned police officers to drive off because the occupants of those vehicles were going to shoot at them.

“They informed the police that they were waiting for the very same vehicles to deliver another AK-47 for a cash-in-transit robbery which was planned for Tuesday, 25 August.

“Police indeed sped off but found themselves under heavy gunfire from the occupants of the two vehicles. The presence of several members of the public prevented police from returning fire to avoid calamity. Instead, police drove tactically until they found refuge at a police station,” Netshiunda said.

Picture: KZN Saps

Appeal

Netshiunda added that the two arrested suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital, where they are recovering under police guard.

Police have urged anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to report it to the nearest police station or to the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Tip‑offs can also be relayed anonymously through the MySAPS App.