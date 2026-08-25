West Coast baby hospitalised with broken legs, police probe suspected abuse

A Western Cape baby with both legs broken has prompted a child protection investigation, while police probe the reported injuries.

A 10-month-old baby from Saldanha Bay remains in hospital after arriving with both legs broken this past weekend.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has launched a child protection investigation, while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the injuries.

Baby remains in hospital

Western Cape Social Development MEC Wendy Kaizer-Philander visited the baby in hospital on Sunday after the department received a report about the child’s hospitalisation.

Social workers are assessing the child’s safety and investigating whether the baby may have been abused or neglected. Authorities have not confirmed how the injuries occurred or identified anyone who may be responsible.

The baby’s older sibling has been removed from the family home and placed in temporary care while the investigation continues.

A criminal case was opened on Sunday, and the South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the baby’s injuries.

“I am fully committed to strengthening the protection and support of our most vulnerable communities, especially our children,” Kaizer-Philander said.

Community activist Yumna Alexander holding Baby T after a visit to the trauma ward. Picture: Yumna Alex/Facebook

Children’s Court process underway

The department said social workers conduct a safety assessment whenever they receive a report of suspected child abuse or neglect. If they believe a child faces danger, they can remove the child from an unsafe environment and arrange temporary protection.

The matter must then be brought before the Children’s Court within 48 hours. The court gives the relevant parties an opportunity to make representations before deciding on the child’s temporary placement.

Social workers will interview and assess family members and other relevant people as part of a broader investigation into whether the children require care and protection.

“I want to send an unequivocal warning to anyone who believes they can harm a defenceless child: we will not stand by and allow our children to be harmed,” Kaizer-Philander said.

“We will use every lawful means at our disposal to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and face the full might of the law,” she said.

Department urges public to report abuse

The department received 6 737 reports of child abuse and neglect during the 2025-26 financial year. Deliberate neglect accounted for most of the reports, followed by sexual abuse and physical abuse.

The department urged anyone who suspects that a child is being abused or neglected to report it immediately to the nearest DSD office or the relevant authorities.

“Protecting children is not only the responsibility of government. It is a shared responsibility,” Kaizer-Philander said.

“Every child deserves to grow up safe, protected and free from violence and abuse,” she said.

Reports can be made to the department’s toll-free number, 0800 220 250, or its after-hours line on 082 227 0478.

Investigations are still ongoing.