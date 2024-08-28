KZN prison inmate who escaped while on gardening duty rearrested

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed the re-arrest of escapee Dumisani Mthethwa on Wednesday.

Mthethwa escaped at the Waterval Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday morning while tending to the garden at the prison.

He is expected to appear in court on charges connected to his escape.

“[Mthethwa’s] security classification will be reviewed, and he will be transferred to a different correctional facility to ensure heightened security measures,” said the department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo in a statement.

The National Commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale said the authorities were currently probing the circumstances surrounding the escape.

“The findings will identify any lapses. Those found to be responsible will face appropriate consequences,” Thobakgale added.

Escapees ‘shall be spared no mercy’

Mthethwa was reportedly part of the “span” designated to work in the facility’s garden.

He was sentenced on 20 March 2019 and is serving 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Nxumalo emphasises that escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence.

“Those who aid in such acts shall be spared no mercy.

“The safety and security of our correctional facilities are paramount for the Department of Correctional

Services. We are taking all necessary measures to avert security breaches,” said Nxumalo.

Thabo Bester’s escape

Another popularly reported escape in South Africa was that of inmate Thabo Bester, popularly known as the “Facebook rapist”.

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

He faked his death by staging a suicide where he made the authorities believe he had set himself on fire.

Bester is currently being detained at the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum Correctional Facility in Salvokop in Pretoria.

The newly appointed Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, said corruption in the department was the central weakness.

“There is a wide range of corruption in correctional services, with the Thabo Bester incident being a good example of that. We will look at that matter and other issues,” said Groenewald.

