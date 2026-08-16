Here’s how far over the limit this KZN prison warden was when arrested for drunk driving

Among those arrested for drunk driving were a financial advisor, three teachers, three truck drivers and a petrol attendant.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) law enforcement’s Operation Nenzani Ezweni is continuing to promote safety on the province’s roads.

At least 23 people were arrested for drunk driving at various locations in KZN on Saturday night, some well in excess of the legal limit.

KZN transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma boasted that 7 742 people had been arrested under the operation’s banner since it launched in August 2025.

Nenzani Ezweni is a joint operation between police, home affairs and the Road Traffic Inspectorate, targeting drunk driving, illegal trucking and the illegal renting out of social housing units.

“We continue to remove reckless motorists before they could kill innocent road users,” stated Duma’s office.

Taxi driver eight times over the limit

Among the arrested were a financial advisor, three teachers, three truck drivers, a petrol attendant and a prison warden.

“A financial advisor, who claimed to be well-off and to have been providing financial guidance to end-of-snow partygoers, was arrested last night for drunk driving in Newcastle.

“A prison warden was arrested on Albert Wessels Drive in Newcastle, after being found to have an alcohol reading of 2.00mg per 1000ml, – which is eight times over the legal limit,” Duma’s office confirmed.

The legal limit for driving a light motor vehicle is 0.24mg/l, while truck and taxi drivers have a legal limit of 0.1mg/l.

A truck driver and taxi driver were found to be three and eight times over the limit, respectively.

“A truck driver was arrested at the P601 and P749 Intersection in Umzimkhulu, after being found to have an alcohol reading of 0.26mg per 1000ml.

“A taxi driver was arrested on Albert Wessels Drive in Newcastle, after being found to have an alcohol reading of 0.79mg per 1000ml,” stated Duma’s office.

Operation Basadi

Elsewhere in KZN, the South African Police Service (Saps) held a female-only operation to celebrate Women’s Month.

Operation Basadi is women-led with male officers playing a supporting role, however, Friday night’s operation was entirely comprised of female officers.

Saps set up roadbloacks in Ntuzuma, conducted stop and search activities in Mancinza, Bester and Lindelani, while also checking compliance at liquor outlets in those areas.

Arrests included one for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, one for pointing a firearm, one for selling liquor without a licence and one other for running an unregistered security company.

“Police women paid tribute to the women of 1956 by enforcing the law and creating a safe environment for the residents of Ntuzuma and the surrounding areas,” Saps stated.