Winter wonderland: Snow expected in Gauteng next week

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg, Gauteng was on the 10th of July 2023.

With the latest weather forecast and a cold front looming, Gauteng may once again be transformed into a winter wonderland next week.

Cold front

According to Vox Weather, the mercury is expected to drop below 20°C as residents scurry to get their blankets out and keep warm.

The first of the winter cold fronts moving over parts of the country is a preview of the rest of the season.

Snow

The weather forecaster said the first light snow is expected late on Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning around the Cederberg mountains in the Western Cape, as well as the Nuweveld and Roggeveld mountains in the Northern Cape.

It said heavier snow is already likely by this stage in Lesotho.

Gauteng residents may be in for a surprise, with Vox Weather forecasting some snowfall for the province on Monday, June 9. This would be welcomed by residents who don’t get to experience snow in the province very often.

“As the cut-off low continues to develop and freezing levels drop further, light snow remains a possibility over the southern parts of Gauteng and the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Uncertainty

However, Vox Weather said it was important to note that only the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) is showing snowfall over Gauteng and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

“Keep in mind: As we’ve seen many times before, cut-off lows are unpredictable, and the forecast can change quickly from day to day.

“This means snowfall over Gauteng and nearby areas is still highly uncertain, and it may disappear from the forecast entirely or shift to a chance of freezing rain instead,” Vox Weather said.

Other regions for snow

Vox Weather added that more snow is expected in Lesotho and in regions bordering Lesotho (Free State, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Southern Drakensberg), with heavy snow likely over the mountains in the western parts of KZN.

“A very light dusting of snow is possible over the eastern regions of the Free State. Disruptive snowfall is likely around Lesotho (regions around Sani Pass), KwaZulu-Natal (around Underberg), Eastern Cape (around Southern Drakensberg, Barkly East, and surrounds)

“These will likely be the best places to see snow, but also the most dangerous, with mountain passes possibly closing, vehicles becoming stranded, and travel becoming hazardous, “ Vox Weather said.

